Sporting Kansas City (10-4-3) vs. Colorado Rapids (8-4-3)
Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids hit the pitch.
The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and had 24 assists.
Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road a season ago. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and recorded 26 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, Younes Namli, Kellyn Acosta.
Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Hernandez, Cameron Duke (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.