A Colorado woman raced to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast on Saturday to win the 60th Mount Washington Road Race.
Kim Dobson, 37, of Eagle, Colorado, earned her victory at the mountain's fogged-in summit, which was being buffeted by gusts up to 60 mph (90 kph), with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
Another Colorado resident, Ashley Brasovan, 30, of Golden, took second place with a time of 1.14:28 while Samantha Diaz, 29, of Jackson, Wyoming, finished in third place at 1.15:24.
The race takes runners up the 7.6-mile (12.2 kilometers) Mount Washington Auto Road, covering 4,650 feet of elevation in route to the 6,288-foot summit. The men's division of the race will be held Sunday.