Colorbiotics’ Biomag™ Easy Pave transforms asphalt surfacing with RAP millings

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Colorbiotics has introduced Biomag ™ Easy Pave, an innovative soybean oil-based solution that transforms recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) into new low-volume roadways, parking lots or driveways by binding and sealing RAP millings with three simple steps. Across early projects, Easy Pave has been surprising customers with the reduced time it takes to cure and be fully in-service. And, the process is so easy property owners can complete projects themselves and asphalt contractors can offer it as a cost-efficient alternative to hot mix pavement.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005879/en/
Easy Pave is spray-applied on 100% RAP millings before being compacted with an asphalt roller. (Photo: Business Wire)
To use the product, RAP millings are first spread evenly across a project surface, followed by spraying Biomag Easy Pave on the loose millings. Then, once the surface is compacted, it takes about two weeks to cure enough to withstand traffic or storage, or be used as a foundation for additional blacktop. Before and after compaction, Biomag Easy Pave travels throughout the recycled material, binding the pore structure and sealing the surface using soybean-based polymer so it won’t be damaged by moisture penetration.
“Contractors and property owners all over are looking for a paving solution to replace dirt or gravel roads and lots,” said Colorbiotics Product Manager Austin Hohmann. “Easy Pave is perfect for those applications when it wouldn’t make sense to outright use hot mix asphalt. And, because it seals the surface, it also eliminates dust.”
Although Biomag Easy Pave is used with 100% RAP millings, it holds up surprisingly well when fully cured compared to traditional hot mix pavement in indirect tensile strength testing. Easy Pave shows results of 87 on the pavement serviceability index scale (PSI) while hot mix pavement typically comes in at 130 PSI. Products similar to Easy Pave typically have lower numbers around 45 PSI. So, for lighter paving projects where traditional hot mix doesn’t make sense, Easy Pave can provide a surface almost twice as durable as competitive topicals used in conjunction with RAP millings.
Biomag Easy Pave joins the growing Biomag asphalt product line, as well as the existing Invigorate ® line from Colorbiotics.
“This is a great addition to the Biomag and Invigorate product lines,” Hohmann said. “We have our hot mix additives, our topicals and now Easy Pave as an efficient alternative to traditional asphalt paving. And, we are exploring even more biobased products that can lessen the amount of asphalt going to landfills.”
For more information on Biomag Easy Pave and other Biomag products, visit www.biomagasphalt.com. Invigorate products can be found at www.invigorateasphalt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005879/en/
CONTACT: Alexandra Zahn, Flynn Wright
Phone: 515-418-7126
KEYWORD: IOWA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RECYCLING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENVIRONMENT OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Colorbiotics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/15/2022 11:20 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 11:21 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005879/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.