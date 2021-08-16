Columbus Crew (6-7-6) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-9-4)
Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -126, Columbus +330, Draw +273; over/under is 2.8 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to end a four-game skid with a win over New York.
The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).
Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.