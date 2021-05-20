Columbus Crew SC (1-2-2) vs. New York City FC (2-1-2)
New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -160, Columbus +421, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face New York City FC in Eastern Conference play.
New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).
Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.