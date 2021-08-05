Atlanta United FC (2-6-9) vs. Columbus Crew (6-5-6)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC takes on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.
The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.
Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
Atlanta United FC: Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.