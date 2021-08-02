DC United (6-7-3) vs. Columbus Crew (6-4-6)
Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -114, DC United +339, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host DC United in a conference matchup.
The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.
DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals last season and had 12 assists.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 3-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.