Columbus Crew (4-2-2) vs. Philadelphia Union (4-2-3)
Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -152, Columbus +365, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Philadelphia after Gyasi Zardes scored two goals against Chicago.
The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.
The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals last season and registered 33 assists.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).
Columbus: Eloy Room, Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.