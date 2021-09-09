Columbus Crew (7-10-6) vs. Inter Miami CF (7-9-5)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -106, Columbus +277, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Inter Miami CF looking to break a four-game road slide.
Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs, Rodolfo Pizarro, Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Jonathan Mensah, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.