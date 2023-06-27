“Come to Seoul Right Now!” 2023 Seoul Edition in Tokyo Ends in Success

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
Seoul Tourism Organization announced that the “2023 Seoul Edition in Tokyo” was successfully held on June 24 (Sat.) and 25 (Sun.) in Tokyo, Japan. Offering a variety of programs including a K-POP concert with BTOB, AB6IX, Kwon Eun-bi, and CLASS:y, a new-concept fashion show where fashion models walked on the runway wearing stage costumes of K-POP stars of different generations followed by a cover dance performance, and the Seoul Lifestyle Experience Zone, this event attracted approximately 3,000 visitors during the two-day period.
Hosted by Kangnam, the main event started with a fashion show of K-POP stars. After walking on the runway in the stage costumes of representative K-POP stars of each generation, the fashion models provided a cover dance performance to heat up the audience. For the performance, Boa and SHINHWA were selected as the representative first-generation K-POP stars. For the second, third, and fourth-generation K-POP stars, TVXQ, BTS and Black Pink, and NewJeans and Stray Kids were selected respectively.
It was followed by Seoul Dining Talk Show about hidden gem restaurants of Seoul, a lucky draw, and Seoul Edition Live, which is a K-POP concert. The lucky draw was very popular among the audience as the winners were presented with great prizes including a round-trip air ticket to Seoul, a five-star hotel voucher, and suitcases. In addition, the K-POP concert featured K-POP stars popular in Japan, such as BTOB, AB6IX, Kwon Eun-bi, and CLASS:y.
Outside the main venue were operating booths to experience the hip lifestyle of Seoul. Each booth was designed under the concept of popular places in Seoul, such as Seongsu, Euljiro, Hongdae, and Gangnam. Visitors could enjoy K-beauty experiences including personal color test and lip gloss making at the Seongsu booth, K-food ASMR experience at the Euljiro booth, voting for K-POP artists and coin karaoke experience at the Hongdae booth, and photoshoot wearing school uniforms at the Gangnam booth.
A participant at the 2023 Seoul Edition in Tokyo said, “As a Hallyu fan who loves Seoul, I was very excited about this event. This event has inspired me to visit Seoul again later this year.”
Kil Ki Yon, CEO & President of Seoul Tourism Organization, said, “The popularity was overwhelming that around 10,000 applicants flocked in on the news of the event. With the overwhelming number of Japanese tourists visiting Korea, we will dedicate our utmost efforts to activate tourism exchange between Seoul and Tokyo through more active promotions.”
