Comedian Andrew Schulz Brings Comedy Show to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s Event Center

Pittsburghers looking for laughs in 2022 are in for a treat this spring … hilarious standup comedian Andrew Schulz will bring "The Infamous Tour" to The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.
Comedian Andrew Schulz will bring "The Infamous Tour" to The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)
Taking revenge on the year that was 2020, Andrew Schulz created and stars in "Schulz Saves America" on Netflix. According to his bio, Schulz keeps viewers laughing and on their feet by tackling the year’s most divisive topics. Schulz remains 2020’s most viewed comedian in the world, keeping the title from 2018 and 2019. A native New Yorker, Schulz is known for his hilariously unapologetic takes and wild, off-the-cuff interactions with the audience.
"Andrew Schulz is absolutely hysterical," said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. "We’re excited to be one of his tour stops and for Pittsburghers to see his act live and in person."
Schulz's stand-up clips posted on YouTube have amassed over 255 million views, and his latest YouTube comedy special "The Crowd Work Special" has been viewed over 4 million times. His other specials "441" and "Views From The Cis" have been viewed over 13 million times. Schulz’s debut comedy album "551" was No. 1 on Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Music. Andrew has been a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" three times this past year, with episodes lasting over three hours.
Tickets for the Andrew Schulz show can be purchased in the Gift Shop or at RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.
