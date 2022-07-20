NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Comet, provider of the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) teams from startup to enterprise, today announced that it was named one of the 2022 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in AI Core Technologies – Scaling AI in the Enterprise. In this report, Gartner named select vendors working “to address priorities around managing, governing and scaling AI initiatives across different industries.” Comet’s technology and unique approach assist companies in getting the most value from their ML projects. Its platform addresses fundamental pain points and reduces friction in the ML workflow, allowing data scientists and ML practitioners to share their work, iterate, and reproduce results so they can build better models faster.
“We are honored to be included on the Gartner Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies list which, we believe, is another strong outside validation for Comet being the category leader in this space,” said Gideon Mendels, CEO and co-founder of Comet. “Comet was created to help companies reap the benefits and realize the full value from their ML investments. More than 150 leading enterprises leverage Comet today, and as we continue to innovate, add partners and extend capabilities, we are enabling ML to rise to its potential and transform businesses through new insights and innovation.”
The Gartner report provided several recommendations for data and analytics leaders tasked with AI implementation, including that they should:
- Accelerate the time to value from AI initiatives by exploring and leveraging new solutions offered by startup vendors based on your use cases and industry needs.
- Explore the breadth of solutions that address your priorities such as faster model development, MLOps/ModelOps, data quality, AI explainability and security.
- Compose AI projects by choosing solutions that allow you to measure ROI, be agile, reduce risk and ensure higher model performance.
Comet’s ML platform addresses these recommendations by integrating with existing infrastructure and tools to help data scientists manage, visualize and optimize models from early experimentation all the way through production. It uniquely offers both experiment tracking and model production monitoring, and its platform can run on any infrastructure, whether it is cloud, on-premises, or virtual private cloud (VPC).
Comet recently announced a host of new integration partners to its already robust ecosystem, that further eliminate complexity, provide optionality, and bolster scalability across the machine learning lifecycle. The Comet platform works seamlessly with the best tools and frameworks on the market, bringing them together in a unified user experience that reduces friction for data scientists and ML practitioners and allows them to achieve business value with AI.
About Comet
Comet provides an MLOps platform that data scientists and machine learning teams use to manage, optimize, and accelerate the development process across the entire ML lifecycle, from training runs to monitoring models in production. Comet’s platform is trusted by over 150 enterprise customers including Affirm, Cepsa, Etsy, Uber and Zappos. Individuals and academic teams use Comet’s platform to advance research in their fields of study. Founded in 2017, Comet is headquartered in New York, NY with a remote workforce in nine countries on four continents. Comet is free to individuals and academic teams. Startup, team, and enterprise licensing is also available. To learn more, visit www.comet.com or join our community at heartbeat.comet.ml.
