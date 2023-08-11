VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2023--
Metrie ®, North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of millwork solutions, announced that they are opening a brand-new manufacturing facility in Woodbridge, Ontario.
The new mill is set to be fully operational by year-end and houses state-of-the-art technology that will enable Metrie to improve its industry-leading millwork solutions. These include the expanded production capability of its patented Metrie Complete ® product line, which makes it easier and faster to install pre-finished moulding and trim.
The opening of the new Toronto mill reflects Metrie’s commitment to being North America’s most trusted millwork supplier.
“The new Toronto location is our flagship manufacturing facility in the East. It is strategically designed to streamline our operations, improve efficiency, and reduce lead times,” commented Bill Geofroy, VP, Manufacturing, Metrie. “The Metrie Manufacturing team’s top priority is to service our customers with unparalleled dedication and exceptional quality. Toronto Manufacturing will lead the way for our customers and partners across the whole East of Canada and the US. Metrie is here to deliver.”
“Toronto Manufacturing is more than just a state-of-the-art mill,” commented Kent Bowie, President & CEO, Metrie. “It is also our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering unmatched value to our customers. It is the next step in our continuing evolution of product development and service offerings that will lead the millwork industry long into the future.”
For nearly 100 years, Metrie has helped people transform their homes with high-quality millwork products. The Metrie story began in 1926 as a small, family-owned and -operated business in Vancouver, B.C. Since then, Metrie’s commitment to innovative design and fine craftsmanship has helped the company expand operations to include six solid wood and MDF manufacturing facilities, plus 28 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. Metrie has grown over the last nine decades to become the largest MDF moulding manufacturer in North America. For more information, please visit www.Metrie.com or visit us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Houzz.
