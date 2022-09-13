DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
The "Command and Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global command and control system market size reached US$ 34.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027.
The rising geopolitical tensions between countries are escalating the need for situational awareness in military and law enforcement agencies. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for the command and control systems to keep track of combatant ships, aircraft, and weapons.
It also involves earth-observation satellites for communications, data collection and processing, and detection and warning. Moreover, it can perform various procedural and technical functions, such as coordinate supporting arms, supervise air traffic, and fire control weapons systems.
Furthermore, the system is being employed in airports, utilities, oil and gas installation plants, and research labs for better operations, safety, security, and surveillance. Apart from this, the leading players are continuously upgrading and modernizing command and control systems to cater to the needs of the defense sector. This, along with a significant rise in military budgets of numerous countries, is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform:
- Land
- Maritime
- Space
- Airborne
Breakup by Solution:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Application:
- Defense
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Command and Control System Market
6 Market Breakup by Platform
7 Market Breakup by Solution
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems plc
- CACI International Inc.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation)
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- RGB Spectrum
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company.
