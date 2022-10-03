HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform that has generated $3B+ in lifetime GMV by enabling thousands of retail businesses to unlock sales growth through live selling, announced today that Gautam Goswami will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Goswami, a seasoned consumer-technology executive and most recently CommentSold’s Chief Growth Officer, will succeed Brandon Kruse, Founder and current CEO. Kruse remains a Director on the Board. Goswami’s appointment comes as CommentSold positions itself for long-term success following a period of significant growth since its founding in 2017. Under Kruse’s leadership, CommentSold solidified its position as the North American leader of live selling technology, serving over 4,000 small to enterprise-sized retailers, with 100M+ items sold and $3.0B+ in lifetime GMV.
“It has been a pleasure to work alongside Brandon as he has built the company into what you see today, and I’m fortunate to step into the CEO role at such an exciting time,” said Goswami. “I look forward to working with the talented team at CommentSold to continue to build upon our successes and deliver long-term growth through great product, constant innovation and driving adoption of live selling technology across brands and retailers in the US.”
Live Selling and Video Commerce is a growing trend and one that has proven to deliver optimal results for retailers and brands. As the space heats-up, the leadership change at CommentSold will allow the company to better execute in the changing and competitive landscape, with a focus on growth acceleration and product innovation for the future.
CommentSold recently launched Videeo, a best-in-class live video commerce technology, which gives companies the ability to seamlessly integrate a successful live video commerce strategy into their existing tech stack and deliver engaging, branded live video commerce experiences. Videeo has garnered strong traction in the live selling market with over 20 clients onboarded in the first quarter of product release.
Prior to this new role at CommentSold, Goswami served as Chief Growth Officer at the company, focusing on product and go-to-market. Previously, he was Chief Product and Marketing Officer at TeamViewer, the leading remote connectivity software platform, which was the largest software IPO in Europe in 2019 when the business went public. He has also held executive roles at large silicon valley technology companies including OpenText and Informatica. Goswami brings 5+ years of board level advisory experience for more than 10 VC and PE funded tech and consumer-tech companies, driving product and GTM excellence initiatives.
About CommentSold
CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 small to enterprise-sized retailers, more than 100M items sold and $3.0B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide small businesses and enterprises with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences, such as with their white-label live video commerce technology, Videeo, which gives retailers and brands the ability to deliver engaging, branded live video commerce experiences by easily integrating live selling into an online retailers' existing e-commerce stack.
