DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--

The "Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $368.94 billion in 2021 to $442.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair and maintenance market is expected to grow to $712.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair maintenance market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The various applications include agriculture, construction, packaging, food processing, mining, semiconductor manufacturing and others.

The growth is mainly due to rapid urbanization and rising economic growth.

Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are expected to propel the growth of commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair going forward. Urbanization refers to the population shift from a rural area to an urban area. Because of the increase in urbanization and population increase the usage of commercial machinery helps to increase repairs for commercial goods.

For instance, according to Uncharted, a US-based company that provides information regarding economic trends, for the year 2020 56.2% of the people living in urban areas are expected to increase to 79% by 2050. Their fore increase in Rapid urbanization and rising economic growth are driving the growth of the commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair market.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and predictive maintenance are the major trends witnessed in the global commercial and industrial machinery and equipment repair maintenance market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Commercial Machinery Repair and Maintenance; Industrial Machinery Repair and Maintenance

2) By Application: Agriculture; Construction; Packaging; Food Processing; Mining; Semiconductor Manufacturing; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Characteristics

4. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Product Analysis

5. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Supply Chain

6. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Customer Information

7. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies

8. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Size And Growth

9. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Regional Analysis

10. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation

11. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Metrics

12. Asia-Pacific Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

13. Western Europe Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

14. Eastern Europe Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

15. North America Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

16. South America Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

17. Middle East Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

18. Africa Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

19. Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market Competitive Landscape

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance Market

21. Market Background: Repair and Maintenance Market

22. Recommendations

23. Appendix

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • ABB Group
  • Deere & Co.
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Linde AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgzff3

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005829/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MACHINERY MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY MINING/MINERALS TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SEMICONDUCTOR RETAIL PACKAGING MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 10/05/2022 04:12 PM/DISC: 10/05/2022 04:12 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005829/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you