Common Room, the intelligent community growth platform for today’s fastest-growing companies, announced today at INBOUND 2022 an integration with HubSpot to deliver actionable community user insight across the tools in today’s go-to-market (GTM) tech stack. The new integration is the first of its kind, offering revenue leaders unprecedented visibility into their community-led funnel to improve prospecting, lead qualification, sales velocity, and revenue growth. The integration is currently in beta; sign up here to participate in the preview program.
Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way software is built, adopted, and procured. As the industry has continued to shift the software development lifecycle to the left, budgets for developer tools, SaaS, and other technologies have also shifted. As a result, the buyer's journey has expanded and the role of user communities in influencing purchase decisions has dramatically increased. This creates a challenge for modern software companies and digital-native brands who have less control over how and where their product and solutions are being discussed as well as less time for sales teams to engage with prospects before a purchase decision is made. Marketing teams have limited visibility into this critical part of their pipeline with no way to connect the work being done by developer relations and community teams to their marketing platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) tools to improve performance, deal velocity, and growth.
Common Room solves these problems by bridging the gap between community and traditional GTM engines. Developer relations and community teams use Common Room’s machine learning-enhanced unified community intelligence, intelligent context, and informed action layers to understand, engage, and activate communities at scale. Common Room delivers critical insights that signal buying intent, uncover potential opportunities, and inform GTM strategies and sales plays.
By bringing community intelligence to the modern marketing and sales tech stack, GTM teams can now:
- Understand community impact and take action using this data across their entire sales and marketing funnel.
- Increase seller efficiency by empowering them with a 360-degree view of prospects and current customers to identify new opportunities, increase lead score accuracy, and improve forecast precision.
- Tie community-focused investments to tangible business outcomes and ROI like impact on annual recurring revenue (ARR) and customer growth. This allows business leaders to make more informed decisions about where to invest to take advantage of market opportunities and how to best support their customers to increase retention.
“Common Room has helped hundreds of organizations build and grow strong communities with the implicit understanding that these communities are and will increasingly be critical for business growth,” said Linda Lian, Co-founder and CEO at Common Room. “Bringing community intelligence into HubSpot makes this understanding explicit. Investment in community was something that organizations knew they needed to do—to benefit both their community members and their business. Now companies can clearly understand the business outcomes of those investments, improving performance across all functions from GTM to product development, support, and customer success.”
Read more about today’s announcement on the Common Room blog. The HubSpot integration will be available to Common Room Enterprise customers at general availability. To participate in the Common Room HubSpot integration preview program please register at https://www.commonroom.io/hello/hubspot/. To access Common Room for free and start getting closer to your community today, visit www.commonroom.io/.
About Common Room
Common Room is the intelligent community growth platform that helps organizations deepen relationships, build better products, and drive business impact. Common Room brings together community engagement, product usage, and customer data into a single place, and uses intelligence to surface actionable insights so teams can discover what’s most important, nurture advocates, collaborate more effectively, and measure outcomes. Today’s fastest growing companies trust Common Room to power their community growth, including Asana, Chainlink, Confluent, Figma, Grafana Labs, HubSpot, Notion, Webflow, and more. The company is backed by Greylock Partners, Index Ventures, and Madrona Venture Group and is headquartered in Seattle.
To learn more, visit www.commonroom.io or join Common Room’s own community, Uncommon.
