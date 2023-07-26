BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Community Coffee, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced today to its employees that David Belanger, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and member of its Board of Directors, intends to retire with a target date of June 28, 2024. David has served as the Company’s CEO since 2012, and first joined as Director of Operations in 1998. Mr. Belanger will work with the Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition and will remain CEO and member of the Board until his successor is onboarded. The Company’s Board has initiated a search process to identify Mr. Belanger’s successor.
Matt Saurage, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “On behalf of the Saurage Family and the Board of Directors, I want to thank David for his 25+ years of service to Community Coffee Company, to our customers, and to our employee-family. Under David’s leadership, the company has more than doubled in size and our brand is stronger than ever. David has an unwavering commitment to our values and has instilled a culture of excellence in everyone, both personally and professionally. As a result, we are well positioned for continued growth and expansion.”
David Belanger said to employees, “I’ve been blessed to be part of this incredible Company and it has been an honor serving you since joining the company in 1998. Together, we have expanded on the company’s history of success while positioning for an even brighter future. I believe that now is the right time to begin the search for a new CEO who will continue that journey with you all. While the search for my successor is underway, I remain committed to working alongside you and our Board of Directors to further our strategy while ensuring a seamless transition.”
About Community Coffee Company:
Founded in 1919, Community Coffee, is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The company is an importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffee products available online and in retail stores and businesses nationwide. Community Coffee offers whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed and ready-to-drink options. Founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company remains true to its purpose of bringing joy to those who help communities thrive with programs supporting teachers, military service members, first responders and farmers, among others. See what’s brewing at CommunityCoffee.com,Instagram and on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726777268/en/
CONTACT: For more information:
Matt Saurage
Chairman of the Board and Fourth Generation Owner
KEYWORD: LOUISIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL SUPERMARKET CONVENIENCE STORE
SOURCE: Community Coffee Company
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 04:00 PM/DISC: 07/26/2023 04:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726777268/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.