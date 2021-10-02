PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Community service programs in Rhode Island will receive $1.1 million in federal funding.
Rhode Island's congressional delegation said Friday that ServeRI programs will receive the money through the American Rescue Plan Act. The goal is to strengthen national service in Rhode Island and provide relief for organizations and communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The money will be spent on increasing living allowances for AmeriCorps members, stabilizing Rhode Island’s AmeriCorps programs and expanding ServeRI opportunities over the next three years.
ServeRI, which is administered by the state education department, awards AmeriCorps grants, promotes residents' commitment to public service and seeks to organize the collective effort of volunteer and service opportunities across the state.
“From education to conservation, this federal funding will help AmeriCorps members in Rhode Island tackle important challenges and make a positive difference,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, also Rhode Island Democrat, said that as the state recovers from the pandemic, these organizations must have the necessary resources to continue serving communities.