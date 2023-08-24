FILE - An athlete stands near an NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas, April 19, 2019. Two years after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity, digital technology is allowing some of them to get paid by their fans without having to do very much in return. Brent Chapman runs a platform called myNILpay. The app allows fans to choose a college athlete and send them money; the app then sends a notification to the athlete's school email. The athlete fills out a form and the money is then transferred via Venmo or a similar payment method. In exchange, the fan receives a unique computer-generated piece of “art” with the athlete's signature on it. Chapman said that serves as the quid pro quo.