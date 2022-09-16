DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
The "Companion Animal Health Market Research Report by Animal (Cats, Dogs, and Horses), Indication, Type, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Companion Animal Health Market size was estimated at USD 24.45 billion in 2021, USD 28.72 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 17.62% to reach USD 64.77 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Companion Animal Health to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Animal, the market was studied across Cats, Dogs, and Horses.
- Based on Indication, the market was studied across Behavioral Disorders, Dental Diseases, Dermatologic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Orthopedic Diseases.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Medicinal Additive Feed, Nutritional Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, and Vaccines. The Medicinal Additive Feed is further studied across Amino Acids, Minerals, and Vitamins. The Nutritional Feed Additives is further studied across Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Hormones, Immune Modulators, and Prebiotics & Probiotics. The Pharmaceuticals is further studied across Anti-inflammatories, Antibiotics, Ectoparasiticides, and Endoparasiticides.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Retail Pharmacies and Veterinary Hospitals.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Companion Animal Health Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing initiatives by government and animal welfare associations
- Technological advancements in the field of animal healthcare
- Changing the perception of the consumers toward pet health and longer life expectancy for companion animal
- Increasing disposable incomes and pet owners afford to spend more on pet healthcare
- Increasing online shopping and home delivery is driving the product sale
Restraints
- Increase in cheap counterfeit drugs
- Lack of infrastructure, funding, and standardization
Opportunities
Challenges
- Prohibition on the use of antibiotics and antimicrobials in animal feed in many countries,
- High cost associated with animal testing and veterinary in developing countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Companion Animal Health Market, by Animal
7. Companion Animal Health Market, by Indication
8. Companion Animal Health Market, by Type
9. Companion Animal Health Market, by End User
10. Americas Companion Animal Health Market
11. Asia-Pacific Companion Animal Health Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Companion Animal Health Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alcami Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bayer AG
- Bioiberica S.A.U.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Ceva Sante Animale S.A.
- Cozmix Inc.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
- Elanco US, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- MSD Animal Health Srl
- Nutreco N.V.
- Perrigo Company PLC
- Vetoquinol SA
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfn7bk
