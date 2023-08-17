DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
The "Conjunctivitis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The conjunctivitis treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period.
The market studied is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the high number of people suffering from conjunctivitis and the easier availability of treatment across the globe. According to the NCBI article published in April 2021, one of the most common ocular disorders among participants was allergic conjunctivitis, with 1.3%. As the disease is very common, hence, treatment is readily available.
Generally, conjunctivitis is self-diagnosable, and there is the least need to undergo any diagnostic test for this disease. Thus the incidence of allergic conjunctivitis is expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.
Viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are the two common forms of infectious conjunctivitis, with viral infection responsible for up to 80% of all acute conjunctivitis cases and bacterial infection accounting for between 50-75% of cases of infectious conjunctivitis in children. According to the same source, countries like China also have a high incidence of conjunctivitis. Moreover, as per the BMC article published in March 2022, the average annual hemorrhagic conjunctivitis incidence was 3.58/100,000 in mainland China. The rising incidence of hemorrhagic conjunctivitis is expected to drive the demand for conjunctivitis treatment, thereby contributing to market growth.
Hence, owing to the abovementioned factors, the market studied is expected to have steady growth over the forecast period.
Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Trends
Allergic Conjunctivitis is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth in the Conjunctivitis Treatment Over the Forecast Period
Allergic conjunctivitis is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. Allergic conjunctivitis is common and causes sudden swelling in the eyelids and ocular itching. People having allergies are more likely to develop allergic conjunctivitis.
As per the Nature article published in April 2022, approximately 10% of the sample population had allergic conjunctivitis. In India, the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis was 12.22% among those aged between five and 15 years.
Also, the NCBI article published in January 2021 mentioned that more than half of the patients report daily symptoms as seasonal or perennial and around 75% consider their symptoms to be severe. The same source also mentioned that there were between 1.2 and 10.6 cases of vernal keratoconjunctivitis per 10,000 individuals in Europe. Such incidence of allergic conjunctivitis is expected to drive the demand for effective treatment, contributing to the growth of the studied segment.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to factors such as the easy availability of effective treatment products and high awareness among consumers regarding conjunctivitis in the region. As per the National Library Medicine article published in February 2020, conjunctivitis affects more than 6 million people across the United States every year. The estimated cost for the disease is around USD 377 million to USD 857 million per year. Conjunctivitis is found to be the most frequent disease in the country and affects 15% to 40% of the population, and is seen frequently in spring and summer.
Also, the NCBI article published in January 2021 mentioned that seasonal or perennial allergic conjunctivitis is the most prevalent form of allergic conjunctivitis, with more than 95% of ocular allergy cases in the United States. It is observed in both sexes and affects between 15% and 40% of the population. Such prevalence of conjunctivitis in the United States is expected to drive the demand for effective treatment, thereby contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.
Due to better healthcare services and the high number of people suffering from conjunctivitis in the United States, the market is expected to hold the largest share shortly.
Also, the high prevalence of conjunctivitis in Canada is expected to contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period. As per the BMC article published in October 2022, it is estimated that 21% of Canadians have dry eyes. Such prevalence of conjunctivitis is expected to contribute to market growth in Canada.
Similarly, the high prevalence of conjunctivitis is expected to contribute to the driving demand for conjunctivitis treatment. As per the World Allergy Organization Journal published in December 2020, 10 medical centers reported a prevalence of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis in children of 11.6%, while adolescents reported 15.4%. Such prevalence of conjunctivitis in Mexico is expected to contribute to the market's growth.
Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Competitor Analysis
The conjunctivitis treatment market is moderately consolidated in nature due to the presence of several companies operating globally as well as regionally.
The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international and local companies which hold market shares and are well known, including Allergan, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis, NicOx SA, and others.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Novartis AG
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Allergan PLC
- NicOx SA
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sirion Therapeutics Inc
- IBA Vision Opthalmics
- Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
- Auven Therapeutics
