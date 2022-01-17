DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The total diagnosed prevalent population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in the seven major markets was found to be 8,456 in 2020.
The diagnosed prevalent cases of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), in the United States, were found to be 4,112 in 2020.
It was found that in the United States, the number of cases of DDD and C3GN was 1,398 and 2,714, respectively, in 2020.
Age-specific data for C3G suggests that in the United States the highest and the lowest number of cases of DDD were found in the age group of 18-50 with 860 cases and age-group >50 with 252 cases, respectively, in 2020, while the highest and the lowest number of cases of C3GN were found in the age group of 18-50 with 1,767 cases and age-group < 18 with 456 cases, respectively, in 2020.
In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) was found to be maximum in Germany with 848 cases, followed by France with 708 cases in 2020. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 511 cases in 2020.
In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) was found to be 942 in 2020.
Report Highlights
- Ten Year Forecast of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)
- 7MM Coverage
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)
As per the analysis, Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) can be divided into two types, namely, Dense Deposit Disease (DDD) and C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN).
The report also encompasses another major segment, i.e., Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G), wherein various age groups have been considered, such as < 18, 18-50, and >50. It has been found that the diagnosed prevalence of both DDD and C3GN has been found maximum in the 18-50 age group.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)?
- What is the historical Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?
- What would be the forecasted patient pool of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) at the 7MM level?
- What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)?
- Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) during the forecast period (2021-2030)?
- At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk and Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Geographies Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
4. Key Events
5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Types
5.3. Familiar forms of C3G
5.3.1. CFHR5 nephropathy
5.3.2. Other familiar forms of C3G
5.3.3. Dense Deposit Disease (DDD)
5.3.4. C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN)
5.3.5. Causes and Risk Factors
5.3.6. Genetic or Hereditary Risk Factors
5.3.7. Acquired Risk Factors
5.4. Clinical Presentation
5.5. Histological Patterns
5.6. Symptoms
5.7. Pathophysiology
5.8. Pathogenesis
5.9. Diagnosis
5.10. Challenges in Diagnosis
5.10.1. Immune complex glomerulonephritis
5.10.2. Postinfectious glomerulonephritis
5.10.3. Predictors of progression
5.10.4. Differential Diagnosis
5.11. Prognosis
6. Algorithm for diagnosis and management of C3G
7. KDIGO Guidelines for diagnosis and management of Glomerular Disease: MPGN and C3G
7.1. Evaluation of MPGN
7.2. Complement Investigations
7.3. KDIGO parameters for evaluation and management of GN
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Epidemiology Methodology
8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the 7MM
8.4. Epidemiology of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
8.4.1. United States
8.4.2. EU5
8.4.3. Japan
8.5. The United States
8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States
8.5.3. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States
8.5.4. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of C3G in the United States
8.6. EU5 Countries
8.6.1. Germany
8.6.2. France
8.6.3. Italy
8.6.4. Spain
8.6.4. United Kingdom
8.7. Japan
9. Organizations contributing towards C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
10. Appendix
