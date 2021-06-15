CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — House and Senate budget negotiators reached a compromise Tuesday on a provision meant to ensure that taxpayer money isn’t indirectly used for abortion.
The House-passed budget included language that would require family planning programs that get state money for contraception and STD screening for low-income women to both physically and financially separate abortion services from the rest of their offerings. The Senate removed that provision, but under the compromise, a clinic would either lose funding or be required to physically separate the services only if a review of its finances showed commingling of funds.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who sponsored the amendment, said there is no indication that clinics have used state funding for abortions in the past. Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, however, said she worried about giving the state the power to stop other essential health care if it believes money was misdirected.
“I fear that some patients might develop cancer and that would be on us. I can’t go there,” said Rosenwald, who cast the only vote against the amendment.