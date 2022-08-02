Dallas, Texas , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 13, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
* * * *
SOURCE: CompX International Inc. CONTACT: Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.