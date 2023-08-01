Dallas, Texas, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 12, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
