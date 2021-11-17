MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
November 17, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded an additional contract valued at $1.8 million for RF microwave solid-state amplifiers from a major domestic prime contractor.
These very high-power solid-state amplifiers, which utilize the latest in GaN transistor technology, were developed in close cooperation with the prime contractor and are part of a complex RF microwave transmission system used by the U.S. military.
“This additional contract award is another example of Comtech’s technical strength in delivering high-power solid-state transmitter solutions for military applications and the ongoing demand for our high-power solid-state amplifier products,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
The contract was awarded to Comtech PST Corp. ( www.comtechpst.com ) which is a leading independent supplier of high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers, transmitters and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
