November 30, 2022-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that it will report its first quarter of fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
The company has scheduled an investor conference call for Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtech.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-2434 or (402) 220-7211.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
