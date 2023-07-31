AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2023--
Conceal, the leader in browser security for managed service providers, today announced the launch of its Conceal MSP Community Program. A significant highlight of this initiative is the offer of a free NFR license for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), demonstrating Conceal's commitment to strengthening its partnerships within the MSP community.
Conceal continues to build on its significant traction within the MSP ecosystem, always responsive to partner feedback and striving to simplify and enhance the effectiveness of its deployment process. The Conceal MSP Community Program marks a new chapter in this ongoing dialogue, with the free NFR license aimed at enabling MSPs to fully experience and understand the power of the ConcealBrowse solution, thus facilitating its integration into their service offerings.
“Our partnership with Conceal has empowered us to offer a comprehensive cybersecurity package that's second to none," declared Dave Thompson of TeamLogic IT of San Ramon, CA. "Their ConcealBrowse solution, with its cutting-edge isolation technology, has been instrumental in defending our clients against malware and ransomware. The fact that it can be easily integrated into our existing security offerings has enhanced the overall value we deliver to our clients. We're proud to work with a partner who shares our commitment to cybersecurity resilience.”
Furthermore, Conceal recognizes the cybersecurity challenges small to mid-sized companies face, notably ransomware and credential theft. Through the Conceal MSP Community Program, MSPs will be in a stronger position to offer innovative solutions to these threats. ConcealBrowse can easily be integrated into existing security packages or function as a standalone solution for companies lacking protection, thereby increasing overall cybersecurity resilience within limited budgets.
About Conceal
Conceal’s primary offering, ConcealBrowse, harnesses a sophisticated intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near-zero latency. It dynamically and transparently pre-processes and analyzes code, migrating suspicious, unknown, and risky browser activity to a secure cloud-based isolation environment.
Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform employs Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Globally, organizations of all sizes depend on Conceal to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure and isolated from potential attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.
About TeamLogic IT
TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions, including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud services, mobility solutions, unified communications, and consulting and support. With more than 150 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity.
