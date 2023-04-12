SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), today launched its new channel partner program. The program is aimed at enabling partners’ growth and success delivering the leading solution in the rapidly expanding AI-powered data risk management market to improve customers’ security posture.
With Concentric AI’s partner ecosystem in place, end users are better-positioned to realize the full value of its Semantic Intelligence™ AI-powered data risk management platform. To support and accelerate partners’ capabilities, Concentric AI is committed to building up their expertise, differentiating their skills, and maximizing their unique contributions, while equipping them to sell the leading DSPM platform. The program aims to help partners generate new recurring revenue opportunities and increase profitability and margins with new partner value-added services, enabling them to differentiate themselves from competitors.
“Our partners play a crucial role broadening the reach of our leading AI-powered data risk management solution to best meet their clients’ cloud and on-prem data protection needs,” said Karthik Krishan, Concentric AI CEO. “Our channel partner program is designed to create massive opportunities for our partners to grow with us well beyond where we can go alone. We are passionate about our partners’ success, and are committed to enabling them with the best solutions and flexibility to bring tremendous value for their customers.”
Highlights and benefits of Concentric AI’s channel-first strategy include:
- Ease of POC
- Recurring revenue/SaaS product
- Registration protection
- Technical training, documentation, and support for Sales
- Proven track record against competing products
Cybersecurity consultants and experts Set Solutions, Inc., delivers advanced cybersecurity consulting and procurement solutions tailored to commercial, enterprise, government and educational customers. Its consultative approach aligns the best security solutions with individual customer’s requirements, creating long-term partnerships focused on building resilient, integrated cybersecurity programs. Already a trusted partner, Set Solutions is an early member of the Concentric AI channel partner program.
“Over the years Set Solutions has developed extremely close relationships with enterprise organizations and we’ve repeatedly heard about issues with legacy solutions for data classification and data security posture management,” said Dan Broussard, Executive Vice President of Sales, Set Solutions, Inc. “We’d been looking for a partner that has an easy-to-deploy solution that actually works and isn’t a headache to manage. We found that in Concentric AI, as well as a team that has been easy to work with and has met the unique needs of our enterprise customers.”
Growth and Industry Recognition
In 2022 Concentric AI monitored up to 1.5 petabytes of data per customer and secured one million users. The Semantic Intelligence platform protected 24 million unstructured data files/records from being overshared, and classified 400 million data files/records for its customers.
Last year, Gartner recognized Concentric AI in four Hype Cycles – Data Security, Security Operations, Storage and Data Protection, and Data Management. Within Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022,” Concentric AI was specifically recognized as a vendor in the emerging Data Security Posture Management space, in addition to the Data Access Governance and Data Discovery and Management categories. Gartner’s Hype Cycles recognize emerging technologies and help customers understand how the value of a technology evolves over its maturity lifecycle.
Concentric AI was also a 2022 Baby Black Unicorn Award finalist, awarded to companies which could be worth $1 Billion in market value in 3 – 5 years. As a finalist for the SINET innovation award in 2022, Concentric AI stood out among the hundreds of emerging cybersecurity technologies selected by SINET as the most innovative and compelling companies. Finally, Solutions Review named Concentric AI one of the best data security platforms in 2022.
Concentric AI continues to provide extraordinary customer value across industries. For example, in the financial services industry, where protecting sensitive data is paramount, Concentric AI worked with one of the largest U.S. credit unions to deploy its data classification and data security posture management program.
“We had tried to roll out our data security posture management program multiple different times using different products,” said the credit union’s Principal IT Security Architect. “They all failed based on the fact that they were all using regular expressions as a way of detecting the different categories of data we have. It didn’t work. Concentric AI hit every single data category that we needed to identify using AI, and that’s the real benefit of the product. By using machine learning to go in and figure out sensitivity based on the context and content of the of the data, and then to monitor and protect that data – that was absolutely spot-on and is working very well for us.”
Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence™ automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance™ analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.
Channel partners’ customers benefit from the product’s key differentiators, including:
- No rules, policies, or up-front work
- Minimal false positives and negatives
- 10 minutes to deploy, with no agents
- Lowest data security TCO
- Fastest time to value
About Concentric AI
With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.
Concentric AI, Semantic Intelligence™, and Risk Distance™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
