LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $32 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.60. A year ago, they were trading at $9.08.
