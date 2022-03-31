SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Concord USA, LLC (“Concord”), has acquired Evolytics, LLC (“Evolytics”), which represents Concord’s second add-on acquisition this year.
Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Evolytics provides digital analytics and consulting services to leading enterprise customers and brands worldwide. With expertise in data and marketing analytics, Evolytics supports digital transformation and growth initiatives for customers primarily in the financial services, technology, and ecommerce industries.
“Evolytics has built a strong culture and is recognized as an outstanding place to work. Evolytics employees prioritize customer relationships and consistently deliver data solutions that add significant business value for their clients,” stated Florin Ibrani, Concord’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their extensive expertise in data and marketing analytics complements Concord’s cloud, integration, application development, and data offerings. Joining forces expands our ability to serve new and shared customers with a wider array of relevant offerings.”
“The Concord partnership will propel our next phase of growth and the combination of our organizations will help us deliver superior outcomes for our clients,” remarked Tom Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer of Evolytics. Carey Wilkins, President of Evolytics added, “This is an exciting new chapter in Evolytics’ growth story. By partnering with Concord, we can now provide end-to-end data services that integrate back-end operational systems with optimized front-end marketing experiences. In addition to bringing expanded capabilities to our clients, we will be able to offer broader data analytics career opportunities to our team.”
Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, “We believe the combination with Evolytics strengthens Concord’s capabilities in the high growth data and marketing analytics sector. We are excited to continue Evolytics’ legacy of outstanding customer outcomes.”
About Evolytics
Evolytics is a leading digital analytics consulting firm based in Kansas City, MO. The company’s services span the full data lifecycle, enabling clients to collect, analyze, and act on their data. Evolytics’ capabilities include data collection, data engineering, data visualization, data analysis, experimentation, data science and training. Evolytics has a proven track record of delivering results for enterprise clients and leading brands. Evolytics has been awarded/named the Top Analytics Agency by the Digital Analytics Association. Evolytics is also included on Fortune’s Best Workplaces list. For more information, please visit www.evolytics.com.
About Concord
Concord USA, LLC (“Concord”) is a leading technology consulting and digital transformation firm based in Minneapolis, MN, with supporting operations in Eastern Europe and India. Concord serves leading enterprises and innovators in the healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and financial services industries. With a unique combination of industry expertise, technology know-how, and project execution reliability, Concord helps its customers unlock business value by solving their most difficult data and technology problems. For more information, please visit www.concordusa.com.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005803/en/
CONTACT: Kevin Van Culin
Managing Director
kvanculin@higcapital.comTyler Levin
Principal
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE BANKING NETWORKS INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: H.I.G. Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 03/31/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005803/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.