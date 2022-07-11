FILE - Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gestures while speaking at the NFL Women's Summit, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday, July 11, 2022, on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group.