- New York City's Premier Three-Day Celebration Showcasing the Abundant History and Impact of African Americans Returns to Brooklyn, NY June 16-18.
- Participating Partners for the Juneteenth NY Celebration include Airbnb, Atlantic Terminal Mall, Black Restaurant Coalition, Brooklyn Nets, Brooklyn Navy Yard, The Drivers Cooperative, The Home Depot Foundation, Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages, New York Liberty, NY State of Health, PacSun and Visa
- Official Media Broadcast Partner is WABC-TV, the #1 Station in New York and the Most Watched Local Station in the Country
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2023 / The 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Celebration - one of New York City's premier and largest annual events commemorating the federally-recognized holiday - is quickly approaching for an exciting and action-packed three-day celebration, kicking off virtually and in-person on Friday, June 16th through June 18th from the epicenter of Black culture and community in Brooklyn, NY.
Juneteenth Logo Juneteenth Logo
Juneteenth NY Celebration 2023 is proud to announce their exciting partners and sponsors, both nationally and locally recognized brands, who join in solidarity for the continued efforts to bring awareness and visibility to such an important holiday for Black culture. Juneteenth NY organizers and board would like to thank New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams and his Community Affairs Unit for their assistance and partnership this year. For the entire weekend, transportation to and from all events will be sponsored by our exclusive transportation partner, The Drivers Cooperative (download the app here ). Additionally, the Black Restaurant Coalition will be providing food and beverage specials all weekend with special pricing to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday. As previously announced, the official media broadcast partner for the Juneteenth NY Celebration is WABC-TV, the #1 station in New York and the most-watched local station in the country, which includes station-wide media coverage on linear, digital and social platforms.
The Juneteenth NY Celebration was created to empower the Black community, advance the economic and cultural arts in underserved areas, as well as champion small, Black-owned businesses. And this year's sponsors are continuing to enhance the work being done in and around the Black communities in the area and throughout the country. Attendees of the festive three-day celebration will experience the best in Black culture and community with live performances, exhibitions, authentic local cuisine, wellness and other family fun activities. Over the past 14 years, Juneteenth NY has grown and expanded exponentially from a local gathering to a nationally recognized event with this year's attendees expected to reach over 37,000+.
2023 Juneteenth NY Schedule of Events: Friday, June 16th (Day 1)
- Juneteenth NY Celebration will begin the three-day festivities with a free virtual summit from 9am-6pm with topics and conversations from world-class leaders ranging from education and entertainment to healthcare and financial literacy. To register for the free virtual summit, please visit here.
- The Celebration of Black Kings Awards Reception, a private event, will be held at the illustrious Brooklyn Navy Yard. During the annual celebration, Juneteenth NY will honor 28 influential male leaders that have made a significant impact in the New York community through their personal and professional endeavors. Hosted by WABC-7 Anthony Johnson, the signature event will feature honorees, musical performances and much more. The Celebration of Black Kings Awards Reception tickets are 2 for $125, please visit here to purchase tickets. All proceeds will go toward the Destiny Helpers Outreach Inc.
Saturday, June 17th (Day 2)
- The annual Juneteenth Family Fun Day Festival is on Saturday at Linden Park/Gershwin Park in Brooklyn, NY, where locals to the NYC community will gather to enjoy a vibrant day of rich culture through music, dance, poetry, skits, local vendors and fun for the entire family! Our official sports partners, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, will provide kids' basketball clinics and include performances from their professional dance teams. To register for the Family Fun Day, please visit here.
Sunday, June 18th (Day 3)
- On Sunday, the free Grand Finale Rally and Concert will begin at 9am at the Grand Army Plaza entrance of Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY, where community members, local businesspeople and more will march towards the main stage with a local marching band to deliver engaging speeches, including New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis and Jump-In Enrichment as well as Sean Williams, CEO of Dad Gang. Juneteenth NY Concert will start at 12pm at the Nethermead area. An anticipated 15,000+ attendees will enjoy musical performances, a fashion show, food trucks, field day and so much more family fun. To register for the Family Fun Day, please visit here.
Connect with us on Instagram: @JuneteenthNY; TikTok: @JuneteenthNY; Facebook: Juneteenth Family Day
For those interested in sponsoring Juneteenth NYC, please email sponsorship@sinclairsocial.com.
About Juneteenth
Juneteenth - also known as "Juneteenth Independence Day" or "Freedom Day" - is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas, and, more generally, the emancipation of African American slaves throughout the Confederate South. The state official celebration is generally celebrated on June 19th and is now recognized as a national holiday. Juneteenth symbolically serves as a reference point from which to measure and appreciate the progress and contributions made by African Americans to society.
About Juneteenth NY Celebration
Now in its 14th year, the Juneteenth NY Celebration is one of the longest-running events commemorating Juneteenth and the preeminent celebration of the holiday in the Tri-State area. Located in Brooklyn, the first Juneteenth NY Celebration was held in East New York and hosted by George Walker Jr. in 2009 with Umoja Events entrusted to carry on the Celebration in 2011. The Celebration was designed to celebrate and empower the Black community. Each year features a theme that seeks to educate the Black community on its history while also changing the narrative of the devastating impact of slavery.
About WABC-TV New York
WABC-TV has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for more than 61 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live, local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States. WABC-TV also produces "Live with Kelly and Ryan," weekdays at 9:00 a.m., which is seen in more than 200 markets across the U.S. Quality news and programming, cutting-edge technology and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.
Instagram: @ABC7NY; Twitter: @ABC7NY; Facebook: ABC7NY
Contact Information
LeToya Bacon
PR Manager
9173551770
Related Files
FINAL - Juneteenth NY Festival 2023 2nd Press Release 6.5.23 (1).pdf
SOURCE: Juneteenth NY
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759368/Confirmed-Schedule-of-Events-Sponsors-for-the-14th-Annual-Juneteenth-NY-Celebration-2023-Kaleidoscope-of-Black-Culture
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.