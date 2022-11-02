MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2022, ended September 30, 2022.
“The data streaming era is here. The need for real-time data is pushing data streaming from the edges to the core of modern organizations,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “This trend is reflected by the 39% year-over-year growth in customers with $100k+ ARR, while the 112% year-over-year growth in Confluent Cloud revenue underscores the strong differentiation and TCO advantage of our cloud-native platform.”
“Our ability to drive durable and efficient growth is proven once again by our strong third quarter results, with 48% revenue growth and 14-point GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin improvements year over year,” said Steffan Tomlinson, CFO, Confluent. “Customers continue to drive their digital transformation forward with Confluent, resulting in 72% year-over-year growth in RPO and greater than 130% NRR for the sixth consecutive quarter.”
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Y/Y Change
Total Revenue
$151.7
$102.6
48%
Remaining Performance Obligations
$663.5
$385.0
72%
GAAP Operating Loss
$(118.9)
$(94.8)
$(24.1)
Non-GAAP Operating Loss
$(42.1)
$(42.6)
$0.5
GAAP Operating Margin
(78.4%)
(92.4%)
14.0 pts
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
(27.8%)
(41.6%)
13.8 pts
GAAP Net Loss Per Share
$(0.41)
$(0.37)
$(0.04)
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
$(0.13)
$(0.17)
$0.04
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$(41.8)
$(18.0)
$(23.8)
Free Cash Flow
$(45.6)
$(20.6)
$(25.0)
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, Confluent expects:
Q4 2022 Outlook
FY 2022 Outlook
Total Revenue
$161-$163 million
$578-$580 million
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
~ (28%)
~ (32%)
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
$(0.16)-$(0.14)
$(0.65)-$(0.63)
A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net loss per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call Information
Confluent will host a video webcast to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 results as well as its financial outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Open to the public, investors may access the webcast, earnings press release, supplemental financial information, and investor presentation on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io before the commencement of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.
Confluent uses its investor relations website and may use its Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding our financial outlook, including operating margins and margin improvements, target gross and operating margin levels, achievement of positive non-GAAP operating margin exiting the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and impact of macro dynamics such as increased scrutiny on deal approvals; ability to invest with discipline and drive durable and efficient growth; the potential growth runway for Confluent Cloud; continued rates of Confluent Cloud consumption despite macroeconomic uncertainty; customer growth, retention and engagement; ability for Confluent Cloud to provide cost savings for users and customers; increased adoption of our platform and fully managed solutions for data streaming in general; dependence of businesses on data in motion; demand for and retention of data streaming platforms like Confluent by organizations in times of macroeconomic uncertainty; our ability and position to capitalize on the shift to cloud; the degree of market acceptance of our products; our ability to sustain relationships and integration with cloud providers; growth in and growth rate of revenue, including Confluent Cloud revenue, customers, remaining performance obligations and dollar-based net retention rate; our ability to increase engagement of customers for Confluent and expand customer cohorts; our market opportunity; our go-to-market strategy; our product differentiation and market acceptance of our products, including over open source alternatives; our ability to improve margins, on an annual basis or at all; our ability to meet near-term and mid-term financial targets; our potential for value creation; our investment priority and philosophy; and our overall future prospects. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our rapid growth, (iii) our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (iv) inflationary conditions, economic uncertainty, recessionary risks, and exchange rate fluctuations, which may result in customer pullback in information technology spending, lengthening of sales cycles, reduced contract sizes, reduced consumption of Confluent Cloud or customer preference for open source alternatives, (v) our ability to increase consumption of our offering, including by existing customers and through the acquisition of new customers, and successfully add new features and functionality to our offering, (vi) our ability to achieve or sustain profitability and improve margins annually or at all, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our offering, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, including achieving market acceptance over competitors and open source alternatives, (ix) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (x) our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel, (xi) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (xii) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud, (xiii) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers and (xiv) general market, political, economic, and business conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow is limited as such measure does not reflect our future contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense; employer taxes on employee stock transactions; common stock charitable donation expense; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.
Other Business Metrics
Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) represent the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized as of the end of each period, including both deferred revenue that has been invoiced and non-cancelable committed amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods. RPO excludes pay-as-you-go arrangements. RPO may also fluctuate due to a number of factors, including the timing of renewals, average contract terms, seasonality, and dollar amount of customer contracts. RPO as a metric is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth because it does not account for the actual timing of customers’ consumption or future expansion.
Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as the revenue customers contractually committed to over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions. ARR excludes services and pay-as-you-go arrangements. Similar to RPO, ARR as a metric is not necessarily indicative of future revenue growth because it does not account for the actual timing of customers’ consumption or future expansion. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
Dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”) as of a period end is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all customers as of 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period Value”). We calculate the ARR from these same customers as of the current period end (“Current Period Value”), which includes any growth in the value of subscriptions and is net of contraction or attrition over the prior 12 months. Services and pay-as-you-go arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. We then divide the Current Period Value by the Prior Period Value to arrive at our dollar-based NRR. The dollar-based NRR includes the effect, on a dollar-weighted value basis, of our subscriptions that expand, renew, contract, or attrit, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. Our dollar-based NRR is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
About Confluent
Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.
Confluent, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
503,406
$
1,375,932
|Marketable securities
1,436,313
640,085
|Accounts receivable, net
143,026
137,491
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
32,666
27,646
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
59,144
44,919
|Total current assets
2,174,555
2,226,073
|Property and equipment, net
25,650
14,428
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,470
37,281
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
61,182
51,178
|Other assets, non-current
20,772
13,769
|Total assets
$
2,313,629
$
2,342,729
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
14,243
$
7,591
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
94,374
98,974
|Operating lease liabilities
7,758
9,236
|Deferred revenue
258,853
220,920
|Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options
3,418
11,467
|Total current liabilities
378,646
348,188
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
27,023
31,645
|Deferred revenue, non-current
31,065
25,557
|Convertible senior notes, net
1,083,541
1,080,701
|Other liabilities, non-current
9,456
6,357
|Total liabilities
1,529,731
1,492,448
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
-
-
|Class A common stock
2
1
|Class B common stock
1
2
|Additional paid-in capital
1,892,474
1,599,962
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,058
)
(830
)
|Accumulated deficit
(1,095,521
)
(748,854
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
783,898
850,281
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,313,629
$
2,342,729
Confluent, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenue:
|Subscription
$
138,730
$
92,400
$
379,668
$
238,908
|Services
13,002
10,170
37,610
29,028
|Total revenue
151,732
102,570
417,278
267,936
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription (1)(2)
38,417
25,489
107,628
61,538
|Services (1)(2)
14,763
11,810
40,838
29,608
|Total cost of revenue
53,180
37,299
148,466
91,146
|Gross profit
98,552
65,271
268,812
176,790
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)(2)
70,099
47,701
192,232
105,239
|Sales and marketing (1)(2)
114,312
86,991
333,768
218,706
|General and administrative (1)(2)
33,041
25,330
90,501
78,785
|Total operating expenses
217,452
160,022
616,501
402,730
|Operating loss
(118,900
)
(94,751
)
(347,689
)
(225,940
)
|Interest income
3,147
299
6,331
1,831
|Other income (expense), net
1,572
(530
)
(1,242
)
(1,509
)
|Loss before income taxes
(114,181
)
(94,982
)
(342,600
)
(225,618
)
|Provision for income taxes
1,868
684
4,067
2,744
|Net loss
$
(116,049
)
$
(95,666
)
$
(346,667
)
$
(228,362
)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(1.25
)
$
(1.40
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
282,267,230
259,152,303
277,840,258
162,728,527
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Cost of revenue - subscription
$
6,313
$
3,945
$
17,644
$
7,092
|Cost of revenue - services
2,684
1,790
6,874
3,389
|Research and development
27,692
16,310
73,114
28,753
|Sales and marketing
26,712
18,516
72,520
34,647
|General and administrative
11,992
9,122
31,476
23,671
|Total stock-based compensation expense
$
75,393
$
49,683
$
201,628
$
97,552
(2) Includes employer taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Cost of revenue - subscription
$
82
$
117
$
485
$
155
|Cost of revenue - services
62
49
219
337
|Research and development
496
601
1,877
999
|Sales and marketing
580
1,236
2,308
1,949
|General and administrative
149
436
589
697
|Total employer taxes on employee stock transactions
$
1,369
$
2,439
$
5,478
$
4,137
Confluent, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
$
(116,049
)
$
(95,666
)
$
(346,667
)
$
(228,362
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
2,075
897
5,135
2,440
|Net (accretion) amortization of (discounts) premiums on marketable securities
(3,105
)
536
(2,869
)
1,500
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
958
-
2,841
-
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
9,658
6,739
27,053
18,322
|Non-cash operating lease costs
2,142
2,962
6,617
8,566
|Common stock charitable donation expense
-
-
-
13,290
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
75,393
49,683
201,628
97,552
|Deferred income taxes
20
(1
)
46
1,729
|Other
321
1,023
880
1,671
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
6,047
979
(6,415
)
(10,874
)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
(19,354
)
(11,244
)
(42,077
)
(37,592
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(977
)
(2,616
)
(21,098
)
(17,339
)
|Accounts payable
(1,004
)
1,366
6,448
1,737
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(35
)
18,597
1,721
31,490
|Operating lease liabilities
(2,029
)
(2,834
)
(6,939
)
(8,216
)
|Deferred revenue
4,187
11,550
43,441
42,902
|Net cash used in operating activities
(41,752
)
(18,029
)
(130,255
)
(81,184
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capitalization of internal-use software costs
(2,788
)
(2,052
)
(7,553
)
(3,863
)
|Purchases of marketable securities
(355,886
)
(322,941
)
(1,523,248
)
(378,912
)
|Maturities of marketable securities
347,000
57,693
717,659
180,667
|Purchases of property and equipment
(1,044
)
(563
)
(3,115
)
(2,236
)
|Other
-
3
-
12
|Net cash used in investing activities
(12,718
)
(267,860
)
(816,257
)
(204,332
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions
-
-
-
786,600
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options
9,749
10,421
34,132
29,126
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon early exercise of unvested options
-
186
416
18,942
|Repurchases of unvested options
(14
)
(162
)
(709
)
(375
)
|Payments of deferred offering costs
-
(2,205
)
-
(3,125
)
|Payments of debt issuance costs for convertible senior notes
-
-
(786
)
-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
18,454
-
40,939
-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
28,189
8,240
73,992
831,168
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
20
(1
)
(6
)
(11
)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(26,261
)
(277,650
)
(872,526
)
545,641
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
530,417
861,097
1,376,682
37,806
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
504,156
$
583,447
$
504,156
$
583,447
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
503,406
$
582,697
$
503,406
$
582,697
|Restricted cash included in other assets, current and non-current
750
750
750
750
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
504,156
$
583,447
$
504,156
$
583,447
Confluent, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:
|Total gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
98,552
$
65,271
$
268,812
$
176,790
|Total gross margin on a GAAP basis
65.0
%
63.6
%
64.4
%
66.0
%
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
8,997
5,735
24,518
10,481
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
144
166
704
492
|Non-GAAP total gross profit
$
107,693
$
71,172
$
294,034
$
187,763
|Non-GAAP total gross margin
71.0
%
69.4
%
70.5
%
70.1
%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
70,099
$
47,701
$
192,232
$
105,239
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
27,692
16,310
73,114
28,753
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
496
601
1,877
999
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
$
41,911
$
30,790
$
117,241
$
75,487
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
27.6
%
30.0
%
28.1
%
28.2
%
|Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
114,312
$
86,991
$
333,768
$
218,706
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
26,712
18,516
72,520
34,647
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
580
1,236
2,308
1,949
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
$
87,020
$
67,239
$
258,940
$
182,110
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
57.4
%
65.6
%
62.1
%
68.0
%
|General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
33,041
$
25,330
$
90,501
$
78,785
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
11,992
9,122
31,476
23,671
|Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
149
436
589
697
|Less: Common stock charitable donation expense
-
-
-
13,290
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
$
20,900
$
15,772
$
58,436
$
41,127
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
13.8
%
15.4
%
14.0
%
15.3
%
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:
|Operating loss on a GAAP basis
$
(118,900
)
$
(94,751
)
$
(347,689
)
$
(225,940
)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
75,393
49,683
201,628
97,552
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
1,369
2,439
5,478
4,137
|Add: Common stock charitable donation expense
-
-
-
13,290
|Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(42,138
)
$
(42,629
)
$
(140,583
)
$
(110,961
)
|Non-GAAP operating margin
(27.8
%)
(41.6
%)
(33.7
%)
(41.4
%)
|Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:
|Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(116,049
)
$
(95,666
)
$
(346,667
)
$
(228,362
)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
75,393
49,683
201,628
97,552
|Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions
1,369
2,439
5,478
4,137
|Add: Common stock charitable donation expense
-
-
-
13,290
|Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs
958
-
2,841
-
|Add: Income tax effects and adjustments
293
(20
)
975
1,025
|Non-GAAP net loss
$
(38,036
)
$
(43,564
)
($
135,745
)
$
(112,358
)
|Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.69
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
282,267,230
259,152,303
277,840,258
162,728,527
The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net cash used in operating activities
$
(41,752
)
$
(18,029
)
$
(130,255
)
$
(81,184
)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
(2,788
)
(2,052
)
(7,553
)
(3,863
)
|Capital expenditures
(1,044
)
(563
)
(3,115
)
(2,236
)
|Free cash flow
$
(45,584
)
$
(20,644
)
$
(140,923
)
$
(87,283
)
|Free cash flow margin
(30.0
%)
(20.1
%)
(33.8
%)
(32.6
%)
|Net cash used in investing activities
$
(12,718
)
$
(267,860
)
$
(816,257
)
$
(204,332
)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
$
28,189
$
8,240
$
73,992
$
831,168
