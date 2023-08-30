MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Time: 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.
About Confluent
Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829770559/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
Shane Xie
investors@confluent.ioMedia Contact
Taylor Jones
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Confluent, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/30/2023 04:03 PM/DISC: 08/30/2023 04:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829770559/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.