Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 2:25 p.m. PT / 5:25 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Shane Xie

investors@confluent.ioMedia Contact

Taylor Jones

pr@confluent.io

