BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $38 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.53. A year ago, they were trading at 76 cents.
