Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger and caretaker at the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas, poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakasi, left, and Ndeze, center, at the the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo in 2019. The 14-year-old mountain gorilla Ndakasi, made famous in a selfie with her caretaker at the Virunga National Park in Congo, died Sept. 26 after a long illness, the park said.