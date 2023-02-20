FILE - Two soldiers lower the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on Liberty Square of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, July 30, 2022. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers met with the head of Taiwan's legislature on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, as part of a five-day visit to the self-ruled island that comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense after weeks of trading accusations over a spy balloon.