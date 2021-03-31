BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch is urging government agencies, schools and businesses to use their federal COVID-19 relief funding to buy medical protective equipment made in the U.S. rather than China.
“We’ve got China hacking federal agencies, hacking our military and hacking our domestic companies, we’ve had theft of intellectual property,” the Massachusetts Democrat said Tuesday. “We shouldn’t put our future and our safety in the hands of a government that’s been hostile to the interests of the United States.”
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provides billions of dollars for the purchase of masks, gloves, gowns and other equipment needed to help protect people against COVID-19.
There are plenty of companies in Massachusetts and across the nation manufacturing such equipment, he said after a tour of the Hynes Convention Center mass vaccination site in Boston.
“We’re asking all those given money to purchase PPE in the U.S.,” Lynch said. “Support that market that we’re trying to create here in the U.S. There are companies all over the U.S. that are trying to provide product for the protection of U.S. citizens, but that can’t happen if we continue to buy product from China."
———
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
There were more than 2,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 36.
The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 16,844 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 598,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 700 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 170 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 64. There were an estimated 32,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,949.
More than 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 2.2 million first doses and more than 1.2 million second doses.
More than 1.3 million people have been fully immunized.