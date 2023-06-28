DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2023--
Congruent Investment Partners (“Congruent”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, announces an equity investment in North Texas-based AAA Fabrication (“AAA”).
Founded in 2010 by industry-veteran Richard Alldredge, AAA primarily focuses on providing custom metal fabricated products to customers in the Texas market and beyond, serving many industries including food, environmental, hospitality, logistics, and chemicals, among many others. Some of the most common custom manufactured products the Company produces include industrial dust collectors, door hinges and components, warehouse racks and accessories, along with a wide variety of other items. Mr. Alldredge and the entire leadership team will continue managing the Company’s operations going forward, having retained significant ownership stakes.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the future of the business he has built over the past 13 years, Mr. Alldredge stated, "We're excited to partner with Congruent during this pivotal moment in our history. I sought a partner who could complement our team and help us strengthen the foundation of the Company, further propelling us to an industry leading position while maintaining our ability to serve customers with the highest quality products."
Travis Baldwin, Managing Member of Congruent, spoke highly of the alignment with AAA, stating, "AAA, with its strong market presence in Texas, exceptional management team, and substantial growth prospects, fits perfectly within our investment strategy that targets founder-led industrial services businesses. We're looking forward to partnering with Richard and the entire AAA team to further strengthen the business and continue its impressive upward trajectory."
About Congruent Investment Partners
Founded in 2009, Congruent Investment Partners, LLC is a Dallas-based private investment firm, primarily focused on investing in lower middle market companies. Targeted industries include industrial services, manufacturing & distribution, general business services and aerospace & defense, among others. Congruent manages capital in long-term private funds and through separate accounts, with an investor base comprising foundations, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.congruentinv.com.
