HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was killed in a crash early Thursday, according to multiple state officials.
Two people were killed in the crash on Route 9 in Cromwell after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Initial investigations show that one vehicle was traveling on Route 9 South near the Exit 18 on-ramp when a wrong-way driver struck the vehicle head-on. Police have not identified either driver.
Williams, a Democrat starting his third term serving Middletown, was sworn into office Wednesday and was just named House chairman of the Labor and Public Employees Committee.
The Legislative Office Building is closed for the day and all committee meetings canceled as officials and others throughout the state mourn the young legislator.
Connecticut Democrats offered condolences to the family on Twitter. “Rep Quentin Williams was the model of a public servant and his tragic death has us all in mourning. Q was a dear friend to so many in government and his community. His smile lit up a room, and he was admired and respected by all.”
State Comptroller Sean Scanlon on Twitter said he was devastated to hear the news Thursday morning. “He was a passionate fighter that cared so deeply about policy and helping people. He had the best laugh of anyone I’ve ever met and will be so missed. RIP brother.”
State Attorney General William Tong issued a statement.
“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him — hopeful,” Tong said. “Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served.”
Williams was at the inaugural ball last night with hundreds of other state officials celebrating the opening of the new legislative session.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted a photo of himself with Williams, saying, “Last night, Q Williams was so full of energy, joy, and passion for his new role and the work ahead. Heartbroken by the news this morning.”
Sara Bronin in a tweet said, “I saw him yesterday, after he was sworn in for his third term, & he was so excited about the upcoming session. His genuine desire to improve people’s lives motivated his all-too-short 39 years.”
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at (860) 534-1000.
