Connext, a leading IT technology deployment company based in Atlanta, GA, today announced William Bailey has been appointed president. He has assumed day-to-day leadership of the Company, working closely with Matt Howard who was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer, to lead the next phase of Connext.
Bailey is a veteran of the telecommunications, IT deployment, and low voltage construction industry. He has spent much of his career managing large-scale projects in progressive leadership roles for companies such as OnePath, Facebook, Orange Business Services (France Telecom) and Digitel Corporation. Most recently, as President and COO, Bailey helped grow OnePath to $60M+ in revenue; the company closed $50M+ in net new sales in 2021, the largest sales year since opening in 2006.
Howard is an engaging leader with over 10 years of experience in the industry at both the project management and leadership levels. He brings a strong focus on team development and system integration while also expanding net new sales, engagement management, and solution design. His proven track record of KPI management and strategic account growth in the financial, healthcare, QSR, and retail fields make him the ideal COO for Connext.
“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said William Bailey, President of Connext. “We have an exceptionally talented team that is focused on innovating our approach in new and diverse ways, while continuing to provide best-in-class service and support for our customers.”
Formerly a division of Trextel, Connext received a strategic growth investment from Garden City and now operates exclusively under its new brand name, derived from “connecting what’s next.” Connext is the partner of choice for many national chains and multi-site retailers in need of scalable IT project management and installation solutions. Connext has expertise in network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), and digital signage, and a proven track record of completing critical technology deployments on-time and on-budget.
As key customer markets including retail, hospitality, and healthcare experience tremendous growth in connected, digital devices at the edge, proper deployment and management of those devices will become increasingly important.
“The Board and I are confident that William and Matt are the right people to build on this momentum,” said Chad Merrill, Onepath co-founder and former Divisional President. “William is a seasoned leader with significant experience working within the telecommunications market, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders. We are lucky to have him as our next President.”
About Connext
Connext (formerly a division of Trextel) is committed to helping their clients connect the Technology that is coming up next. Headquartered in Atlanta, Connext's vision is to be known as the best IT deployment company in the country. Over the past 14 years, Connext has deployed over 1M+ devices for 100+ enterprise customers and proudly serves as the deployment partner of choice for many of the largest national chains and multi-site retailers across the country. Connext has expertise in managing and deploying network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), 5G, IoT, security, digital signage, and more. Connext is a people-centric company with a focus on excellence for our customers and our employees.
