WASHINGTON — Don’t tell Rep. Chip Roy that he and his band of hardline conservative rebels have unrealistic notions about what Republicans can achieve in divided government.
He views such talk as the “death of significant accomplishments” and emblematic of a party too willing to cave on campaign pledges.
“I’ve been in and out of this town now for 20 years in various forms and fashions, and it’s the same friggin’ arguments every single time: ‘Oh, we’ll do it next year,’” the Austin lawmaker said. “It’s like the friggin’ Cubs of the 20th century.”
Roy, 50, bounced back and forth between Texas and the beltway over nearly two decades, working as the guy-behind-the-guy for some of Texas’ most prominent Republicans.
That insider experience is one reason the third-term congressman has emerged this year as a significant player in his own right and a thorn in the side of GOP leaders as he helps lead the most far-right members of the conference.
How he navigates upcoming debates, particularly conflicts over federal spending, may determine whether he will be able to expand his influence or be relegated to fringe status.
Roy supporters — and even some detractors — credit him with an impressive intellect and savvy understanding of the levers of power.
But some of his colleagues and political observers question whether he’s overplaying his hand with Republicans out of the White House, in the Senate minority and holding on to the House by their fingernails.
His willingness to criticize his own party, derail House business and risk a debt default in pursuit of conservative policies have at times brought charges of grandstanding.
Roy was one of about 20 members responsible for dramatically delaying Kevin McCarthy’s ascension as speaker of the House at the start of the current Congress.
It was an acrimonious conflict that featured Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Humble, referring to the holdouts as “terrorists,” although he later walked those comments back.
Roy and his group allowed McCarthy to take the gavel only after wrangling concessions that included several seats, one of which went to Roy, on the House Rules Committee that controls the flow of legislation on the floor.
The fight left them with newfound leverage reflected in the laundry list of conservative priorities tucked into their party’s initial proposal for raising the debt ceiling.
But the limits of that influence were evident when the inevitable bipartisan compromise jettisoned most of those priorities. Roy promised a “reckoning” and called for a new “power-sharing agreement” with McCarthy in the aftermath.
Roy joined with like-minded members to shut down House floor action — even on bills they supported — for days as they vented frustration.
Now they have moved on to the next big fight — the annual spending bills that need to be passed to avoid a government shutdown this fall.
Roy, pushing for significant cuts, was among key House members who recently gathered in McCarthy’s office trying to find consensus.
His prominent role was evident when quote-seeking reporters swarmed Roy as he walked briskly out of the meeting and down the hallway.
“Going left guys,” Roy advised the horde as he turned a corner. “Not that kind of left.”
D.C. familiarity and hostility
Born in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Bethesda, Md., Roy was raised in Lovettsville, Va., and earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in information science at the University of Virginia.
Roy recalled visiting Civil War sites when he was young and taking his first job down the hill from the church where Patrick Henry delivered his famous “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.
Being surrounded by that history and an ’80s childhood under President Ronald Reagan helped form his view of Washington.
“There’s a reverence to the greatness of what this nation stands for and our capital, but I’m hostile to, I think, the damage that this place is inflicting on the American people all too often,” Roy said.
He spent a few years as a financial analyst then sharply changed course and enrolled at the University of Texas School of Law. Before he’d even finished his law degree, Roy was working on then-Attorney General John Cornyn’s successful 2002 Senate campaign.
Roy served as a top Cornyn aide in the Senate then returned to Texas as special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.
He left that for a job under then-Gov. Rick Perry, worked on Perry’s 2012 presidential campaign and ghost-wrote his book Fed Up!, which emphasizes states’ rights and the failings of the federal government.
Roy returned to Washington as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, then headed back to the state as first assistant attorney general to Ken Paxton. He left Paxton’s office to work for a super PAC supporting Cruz’s 2016 presidential bid.
Roy made his own run for Congress in 2018, finishing first in a primary field of 18 Republicans and winning the general election to replace retiring Republican Rep. Lamar Smith in the 21st district, which includes parts of South Austin, North San Antonio and the Hill Country.
Roy said he learned from all of his former bosses and that his role as a staffer gives him unique insight into how the system works.
Joshua Blank, research director for the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, said Roy’s history with prominent Texas Republicans has helped him understand the political dynamics of the moment as well as anyone.
“Roy has certainly inserted himself into a number of hot and large discussions ranging from immigration and the border to the debt ceiling to the 2024 Republican nomination,” Blank said. “Is that an effective long-term strategy for him? It’s hard to say without knowing what his goals are.”
Breaking with other Republicans
Roy has long shown a willingness to speak out against fellow Republicans. In 2020, he called for his former boss Paxton to resign over bribery allegations.
Since-revealed text messages show he initially pushed President Donald Trump’s team to produce conclusive evidence of their 2020 election fraud allegations.
When they couldn’t, Roy became a sharp critic of Republicans seeking to block certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. He objected to seating members from the states Trump’s allies were disputing in order to make a point.
His vote to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory also represented a split with another former boss, Cruz.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Roy angered many of the party faithful by delivering a floor speech in which he said Trump deserved “universal condemnation” for “impeachable conduct,” although he voted against the actual impeachment articles citing technical objections.
Roy was quick to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
He called out Senate Republicans who supported last year’s omnibus spending bill, vowing to oppose any of their legislative priorities. Cornyn, also his former boss, was among those who backed the bill.
Both Cruz and Cornyn speak highly of Roy’s abilities and intentions.
Cruz said the speakership fight directly led to the initial, more conservative version of the debt ceiling bill, even if the final bipartisan compromise took it in the wrong direction.
“The procedural changes were nonetheless significant in increasing the leverage to finally have some modicum of fiscal discipline,” Cruz said.
Cornyn described Roy as a problem solver in contrast to “dead enders” interested in nothing more than sowing chaos.
From the start of his time in Congress, Roy has been happy to rock the Republican boat. Just months into the job, he kept the House in session until 4 a.m. as he demanded roll call votes on scores of amendments to make a point about federal spending and border security.
After Roy spent his first two terms in the House minority, Republicans regained control in November by an ultraslim margin.
But “the twenty” as they are sometimes called, withheld their votes for McCarthy until he was finally elected in the wee hours after 15 ballots and days of chaos. It was the longest contested speaker’s race since 1856.
Critics question whether Roy, who was a golf walk-on at UVA, understands how to play team sports.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is among the moderate Republicans frustrated at times by the approach of Roy’s hardliners.
Bacon said Roy is more reasonable and willing to negotiate than others in that group but that they don’t seem to grasp the realities of divided government.
“They are tailor-made for being in the minority — you can yell and scream all you want, vote ‘no,’ ” Bacon said. “But when you’re in the majority, you’ve got to govern, and that means you’ve got to work with the Senate and it’s not as pretty. You can’t be a purist.”
Roy has butted heads with Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, who sharply criticized Roy’s initial immigration proposals as overly restrictive of asylum claims. They were eventually able to reach a compromise.
Roy said he knows his colleagues might view him as not a team player but that he’s not interested in going along with what he calls the “uniparty.”
“I’m happy to be a part of a team to go effectuate a win but not to advance the continued expansion of government and decrease of liberty,” Roy said.
Where he goes from here
Roy declined to say whether his inclusion in meetings such as the one on the spending bills is evidence that his group has solidified greater influence, but he said their concerns are being heard by party leaders.
“Those of us who are trying to stand up and fight are causing people to listen,” Roy said. “The speaker deserves credit for listening.”
After seeing so many of their priorities abandoned in the debt ceiling fight, Roy said it remains to be seen how the rest of this Congress will play out.
“I’m trying to view it as a bump in the road towards getting where we want to go,” Roy said of the debt ceiling. “I hope it wasn’t a veering off the road.”
Blank said Roy has shown an ability to translate his conservative ideology into legislative proposals and is using this moment to his advantage. But the ultimate results aren’t yet clear.
“It’s fair to ask whether he’s made a name for himself solely because of the good that he’s done, based on the estimation of Republicans, or because of the noise that he’s made,” Blank said.
He also noted the circumstances that have empowered Roy could shift after the next election.
“If Republicans fail to hold the majority, we’ll see how much we hear about Chip Roy when they’re in the minority,” Blank said.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
