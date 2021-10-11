Constant Aviation Honored as First MRO to Attain WYVERN’s Highest Safety Management System Ranking

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
Constant Aviation today announced that it has become the first independent maintenance, repair and overhaul business (MRO) to receive SMS Level 4 certification from WYVERN Ltd., a recognized leader in aviation safety risk management and training. The rating is specific to MRO Safety Management Systems (SMS), and Level 4-rated MROs have a fully effective SMS.
Additionally, Constant Aviation’s functional SMS had been accepted by the FAA in April 2021, making it only the fourth MRO overall out of the more than 4,500 maintenance organizations nationally to achieve that designation.
“The recognition by WYVERN of our Safety Management System affirms our dedication to making the highest standards of safety part of our daily operations,” said David H. Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Constant Aviation. “This achievement is made possible by ensuring that all of our team members have the skills, training, resources and conditions they need to ensure their safety, the safety of the flight crews and the safety of the passengers who fly on the aircraft entrusted to us.”
Based on WYVERN’s SMS Certification criteria, recognized by regulators and international organizations around the world, Constant Aviation will be ranked in the top tier of MROs in an app-based searchable network of maintenance providers maintained by MRO Insider.
“WYVERN’s SMS ratings will now be featured prominently within an MRO’s profile on the MRO Insider platform,” said Andy Nixon, Founder and President of MRO Insider. “Overall, we want to work with WYVERN and industry-leading MROs such as Constant to generate enhanced visibility around the importance of SMS to motivate more MROs to strive for full adoption.”
Sonnie Bates, WYVERN’s CEO, said, “Recognizing Constant Aviation as the first MRO to attain our SMS Level 4 rating, together with our partnership with MRO Insider to clearly identify the SMS standing of each MRO, promotes WYVERN’s mission to elevate safety and security worldwide. Applying our well-established SMS evaluation tools in the MRO segment empowers owners and operators to make MRO selections holistically and instills confidence that they are partnering with a world-class aircraft maintenance organization.”
About Aviation Safety Management Systems
Safety Management System (SMS) data have been maintained by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) since 1997. Analyses of these data demonstrate that SMS programs help mitigate aviation safety risk. As a result, the SMS concept has become the standard for safety programs in aviation worldwide. Although SMSs are optional for Constant Aviation and other maintenance and repair organizations (MRO)s, they increasingly are requested by both domestic customers and foreign certificate holders.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 5 SMS Program, established in 2015, provides aviation organizations with systematic procedures, practices and policies to manage safety risk. Constant Aviation has progressed through the program’s three levels: Active Applicant, Active Participant and Active Conformant. Having gained Active Conformant status, coupled with other progressive SMS achievements, has merited Constant Aviation receiving WYVERN’s first-ever SMS Level 4 certification specific to MROs.
About Constant Aviation
Constant Aviation specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With more than 15 years of expertise in a comprehensive array of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations by focusing on quality, always. For more information, visit https://www.constantaviation.com/ or call 216.261.7119. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About WYVERN
WYVERN Ltd is the leader in aviation safety risk management and training. Building on its 30-year reputation for delivering value to the aviation community, WYVERN ensures operational excellence through its flagship Wingman and Flight Leader Programs. WYVERN’s EXACT Program is a comprehensive and professional safety certification program for UAS end-users and operators. WYVERN’s Safety Leader Training Course™ provides the education and training that enables professionals to skillfully achieve operational excellence in any aviation organization. Learn more about WYVERN here.
About MRO Insider
MRO Insider is the only platform in business aviation that allows users to solicit multiple quotes for maintenance. The network of service providers includes AOG, scheduled airframe and engine maintenance, avionics, paint, interior, detailing and more. The MRO Insider app allows users to ‘ping’ AOG, detailing, parts providers, and equipment based on the current aircraft location, eliminating the phone call process and email process altogether. The platform currently has over 2200 registered tail numbers, along with over 230 provider locations.
