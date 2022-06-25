Construction Has Started at Vaughan’s Sold Out Vincent Condominiums

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 25, 2022--
Ground has been broken for Vincent Condominums, a 766-unit, two-tower condominium, following an impressive 8-month selling program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220625005003/en/
The development team celebrates the groundbreaking for Vincent Condominiums in Vaughan. (Photo: Business Wire)
Vincent is among the largest condominium projects currently underway in the GTA. This makes the extremely fast market absorption a notable accomplishment, and a vote of confidence in the building, the developers and its location in the new VMC.
The celebration was officiated by Vaughan’s Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua, Councillor Sandra Yeung-Racco and representatives of the builder/developer.
Hon. Maurizio Bevilacqua, P.C., Mayor, City of Vaughan said, "I am pleased to welcome Vincent Condominiums to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC), the city's dynamic downtown core. The VMC continues to rise to new and unprecedented heights, growing well beyond projected growth rates at 267 per cent. The heart of Vaughan's downtown is home to several transformational projects, including the VMC Subway, high-rise towers, and commercial office buildings, which have created thousands of jobs, public art projects and community event spaces. As a result, Vaughan is outpacing national, provincial and regional growth rates with real GDP growth at 7 per cent. Since 2010, the city has issued more than $15 billion in building permits and 70,000 additional jobs have been created. I want to congratulate the development team of Rosehaven Homes, Townwood Homes and Guglietti Brothers Investments and express my sincerest gratitude for their meaningful city-building contributions. By making investments, creating jobs and giving back to the community, you are making a positive difference and demonstrating the spirit of generosity that radiates in Vaughan."
Created by an impressive development team of Rosehaven Homes, Townwood Homes and Guglietti Brothers investments, each of these companies is owned by members of the extended Guglietti family, a group with a long history of building and development in Vaughan, and across the GTA. With Vincent, the project’s name, and the vision behind it, was more than business. Vincent is an expression of their family history.
Spokesman Silvio Guglietti said, “For the Guglietti family, the Official Groundbreaking of Vincent has a very personal importance to us. The Guglietti family came to Canada from a little town in Italy called Sora, just outside Rome in Lazio. It’s actually the twin-city of Vaughan. In our town, the small church that our family belonged to was San Vincenzo Ferreri, or Saint Vincent Ferrer. And our grandfather, the man we are all descended from was named Vincent, or Vincenzo, after this saint.”
To create this new landmark condominium community, the Guglietti family were committed to choosing a world-class team of consultants to complement their own extensive internal resources.
“Kirkor Architects brought us a striking, extraordinary architectural design,” says Guglietti. “Figur3 has taken the designs to a whole new level with their stylish and elegant interiors. And In2ition Realty, our sales brokerage and McOuat Partnership, our marketing firm, have delivered us a sold-out condominium project.”
Located near Jane St. and Hwy 7, the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre is a new financial, innovation and cultural centre. Major corporations, retailers, small businesses and other industries are located in the VMC, as it is a major transit hub with direct subway connections to York University and downtown Toronto as well as VIVANEXT and local bus routes across Vaughan and Richmond Hill.
For more information on The Vincent, visit TheVincent.ca
About Rosehaven Homes
Since 1992, Rosehaven Homes has created many exciting communities, built over 9,000 exceptional homes and condos and received numerous prestigious accolades and awards. From detached homes, semis and townhomes to mid-rise and high-rise condos, we have designed and built homes of all types for all kinds of people, in all walks of life. Our architecture ranges in style from the traditional to the contemporary, yet every Rosehaven home stands out distinctively in every community.
Our most recent successes in condos such as the Randall Residences, Mount Pleasant Urban Towndominiums, Affinity, Odyssey and KiWi clearly signify our strengths in contemporary urban design, our keen eye for cosmopolitan culture and our ability to deliver exceptional residences tailored to today’s vibrant, modern, sophisticated tastes and aspirations.
About Townwood Homes
Established in 1974 with over 45 years of experience in the home-building industry, building more than 15,000 homes throughout southern Ontario, Townwood communities have stood the test of time. Our homes are built with integrity and longevity, featuring distinct architectural styles, spacious open concepts and formal designs while consistently maintaining the combination of luxury and ease throughout. Every Townwood community be it low rise or condo sets the standard for quality and innovation throughout neighbourhoods in the GTA.
About Guglietti Brothers Investments
Guglietti Brothers Investments Limited is a real estate investment company which was established in 1972. Principals Giovanni, Carmine, Tony and their families have maintained primary investments in industrial/commercial, land development, low-rise new home and now high-rise condominium development. The company has the highest community and professional reputation, always practising important values of professionalism, good work ethics and integrity. The company has and continues to support numerous hospitals, charities, public retirement centres and churches since its inception.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220625005003/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Carol King
Senior Account Executive
McOuat Partnership
Cell: 905-903-9059
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY WOMEN SENIORS MEN ARCHITECTURE CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: Vincent Condominums
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/25/2022 12:21 PM/DISC: 06/25/2022 12:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220625005003/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.