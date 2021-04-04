FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Construction on New Hampshire's first whitewater park is scheduled to start in July.
Mill City Park at Franklin Falls will include kayaking, boogie board and whitewater rafting at the Winnipesaukee River. It also will include walking and biking trails, camping, and an amphitheater.
“There’s about 300 whitewater parks in the country, there’s over 30 in Colorado alone, but there’s not one up here,” Marty Parichand, founder of Mill City Park, told WMUR-TV.
The park is scheduled to open at the end of September, and officials expect more than 160,000 visitors a year.