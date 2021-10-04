NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021--
Consulting Magazine has honored Marci Marra, Partner at Sia Partners US, in its 2021 Women Leaders in Consulting Awards.
These awards recognize the achievements and outstanding efforts of standout-women in the industry. Marci is recognized in the “Excellence in Leadership” category.
Marci is an expert in Organizational Health & Effectiveness and a committed leader with a passion for inspiring people to innovate and make impactful changes. She is a member of the exclusive Forbes Coaches Council and generously shares her time mentoring and coaching consultants and clients to lead and manage strategic projects for Fortune 100 companies. She is also a driving force behind Sia Partners’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) initiative and community outreach efforts.
“Receiving the Excellence in Leadership award is recognition to all the people who have influenced my life, encouraging me along this journey and cheering me on during the darkest hours,” says Marci. “The consulting industry is rewarding and tough. Being a good leader in any industry is challenging; being a woman leader in consulting can be especially so. I would like to share this award with all the brave, brilliant, and dedicated women who have cut a path for so many of us, cracking the glass ceiling and continuing to battle against gender bias.”
About Marci Marra
Marci is a pioneer in the consulting industry, from having been the only woman on the leadership team in several companies, to launching and selling her own company, to being the first person (and woman) to be promoted to Partner at Caiman Consulting, which was acquired by Sia Partners in 2019.
With more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries, Marci is a specialist in Organizational Health and Effectiveness. She is a committed leader with a passion for inspiring people to innovate and make impactful changes. She enjoys coaching and mentoring Consultants and Clients to lead and manage strategic projects for Fortune 100 companies.
At Sia Partners, in addition to working with clients, she leads several internal initiatives, such as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) and Sia Cares, a volunteer and community outreach effort. Her tool kit is always growing to better support consultants and clients, which is reflected in her frequent speaking engagements and thought leadership posts on LinkedIn.
About Sia Partners
Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With 2,200 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.
