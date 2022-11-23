DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--
Consumer health in the United Arab Emirates is being supported by the government's vision to continue strengthening the health care system to benefit the local population.
Key Topics Covered:
CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
ANALGESICS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Acetaminophen remains popular as go-to pain treatment solution
- Topical analgesics favoured for targeting specific areas of pain
- Herbal/traditional analgesics to gain in popularity
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Local players continue to benefit from price sensitivity among consumers
- GSK Consumer Health continues to strengthen lead of analgesics
- Seamless omnichannel approach to prevail among pharmacies
COUGH, COLD AND ALLERGY (HAY FEVER) REMEDIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Return of seasonal flu and other illnesses benefits category in 2022
- Herbal/traditional variants continue to gain in popularity
- Local climate and climate change trends continue to trigger allergic rhinitis cases
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Further impact of seasonal flu and illnesses over the forecast period
- Omnichannel approach to sales likely to remain important
- Cough remedies with herbal/traditional positioning to gain greater shelf space
DIGESTIVE REMEDIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Prevalence of lifestyle diseases contributes to stable growth
- Further focus on health and wellness trend
- Focus on gut maintenance supports demand for digestive enzymes
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Tackling chronic lifestyle diseases to remain a long-term issue to address
- Cases of irritable bowel syndrome rising in the United Arab Emirates
- Probiotics as prevention, while digestive remedies will remain popular treatment
DERMATOLOGICALS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Health and wellness trend supports growth of dermatologicals
- Stress-related hair loss due to lingering impact of pandemic boosts demand for hair loss treatments
- Polarisation trends observed
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- International players benefit from higher brand awareness among locals
- Dermatology visits increase consumer knowledge and benefit some categories
- Dermocosmetics continue to compete with dermatologicals
NRT SMOKING CESSATION AIDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Government continues to encourage smokers to quit
- Health and wellness trend encourages smokers to look for support
- Greater variety across various price ranges in NRT smoking cessation aids needed
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Control over tobacco sales to encourage further use of NRT smoking cessation aids
- Pharmacies to remain leading distribution channel while e-commerce offers greater variety
- Nicotinell likely to retain dominance due to wide availability
SLEEP AIDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sleep issues more prevalent due to pandemic-related stress
- Melatonin gains in popularity among local consumers
- Consumers seek wider variety of products and prices online
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- High level of uncertainty to continue causing stress-related sleep issues
- Established sleep aids to retain their relevance locally due to consumer trust
- Pharmacies to continue dominating distribution of sleep aids despite rise of e-commerce
EYE CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Prolonged exposure to digital screens and its impact on eyesight
- Ophthalmologists' insurance coverage to further encourage eye health check-ups
- Eye surgery and diabetes likely to support use of standard eye care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Increasing popularity of eye surgery and latest technology to benefit eye care sales
- Eye drops to remain leading format, with gel to provide greater dry eye relief
- Omnichannel approach to sales will prevail
WOUND CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Resumption of events, activities and travel supports stronger growth
- Elective and non-elective surgeries to support further demand for wound care
- Product innovation in wound care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Greater variety of innovative wound care will continue to drive interest
- Opportunity for private label due to rising price sensitivity
- Global companies lead with established brands
VITAMINS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Prevention trend continues to benefit vitamins
- Blurring of lines between vitamins and functional food to benefit category
- Further interest in immunity boosts both single and multivitamins
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Wider variety through pure online players to intensify competition
- Large grocery retailers stock range of functional foods with vitamin options
- High unit prices deter some consumers
DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Dietary supplements as part of holistic approach to health and wellness
- Natural and organic dietary supplements gain traction
- Greater variety appears across e-commerce, pharmacies, and hypermarkets
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Concept of staying youthful, fit, and healthy as consumers age remains fashionable
- Long-term growth expected for herbal/traditional dietary supplements
- Combination supplements and probiotics to remain popular
PAEDIATRIC CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2022 DEVELOPMENTS
- Return of seasonal illnesses as in-person learning resumes
- Health and wellness to boost demand for herbal-based supplements
- Sales of paediatric acetaminophen stabilise post-pandemic
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Greater focus on health maintenance through herbal remedies as flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to younger children
- Holistic omnichannel approach to prevail
- Low fertility rates in United Arab Emirates limit overall category size
