The "Consumer Health in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer health in the United Arab Emirates is being supported by the government's vision to continue strengthening the health care system to benefit the local population.

Key Topics Covered:

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

APPENDIX

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

ANALGESICS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Acetaminophen remains popular as go-to pain treatment solution
  • Topical analgesics favoured for targeting specific areas of pain
  • Herbal/traditional analgesics to gain in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Local players continue to benefit from price sensitivity among consumers
  • GSK Consumer Health continues to strengthen lead of analgesics
  • Seamless omnichannel approach to prevail among pharmacies

COUGH, COLD AND ALLERGY (HAY FEVER) REMEDIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Return of seasonal flu and other illnesses benefits category in 2022
  • Herbal/traditional variants continue to gain in popularity
  • Local climate and climate change trends continue to trigger allergic rhinitis cases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Further impact of seasonal flu and illnesses over the forecast period
  • Omnichannel approach to sales likely to remain important
  • Cough remedies with herbal/traditional positioning to gain greater shelf space

DIGESTIVE REMEDIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Prevalence of lifestyle diseases contributes to stable growth
  • Further focus on health and wellness trend
  • Focus on gut maintenance supports demand for digestive enzymes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Tackling chronic lifestyle diseases to remain a long-term issue to address
  • Cases of irritable bowel syndrome rising in the United Arab Emirates
  • Probiotics as prevention, while digestive remedies will remain popular treatment

DERMATOLOGICALS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Health and wellness trend supports growth of dermatologicals
  • Stress-related hair loss due to lingering impact of pandemic boosts demand for hair loss treatments
  • Polarisation trends observed

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • International players benefit from higher brand awareness among locals
  • Dermatology visits increase consumer knowledge and benefit some categories
  • Dermocosmetics continue to compete with dermatologicals

NRT SMOKING CESSATION AIDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Government continues to encourage smokers to quit
  • Health and wellness trend encourages smokers to look for support
  • Greater variety across various price ranges in NRT smoking cessation aids needed

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Control over tobacco sales to encourage further use of NRT smoking cessation aids
  • Pharmacies to remain leading distribution channel while e-commerce offers greater variety
  • Nicotinell likely to retain dominance due to wide availability

SLEEP AIDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Sleep issues more prevalent due to pandemic-related stress
  • Melatonin gains in popularity among local consumers
  • Consumers seek wider variety of products and prices online

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • High level of uncertainty to continue causing stress-related sleep issues
  • Established sleep aids to retain their relevance locally due to consumer trust
  • Pharmacies to continue dominating distribution of sleep aids despite rise of e-commerce

EYE CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Prolonged exposure to digital screens and its impact on eyesight
  • Ophthalmologists' insurance coverage to further encourage eye health check-ups
  • Eye surgery and diabetes likely to support use of standard eye care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Increasing popularity of eye surgery and latest technology to benefit eye care sales
  • Eye drops to remain leading format, with gel to provide greater dry eye relief
  • Omnichannel approach to sales will prevail

WOUND CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Resumption of events, activities and travel supports stronger growth
  • Elective and non-elective surgeries to support further demand for wound care
  • Product innovation in wound care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Greater variety of innovative wound care will continue to drive interest
  • Opportunity for private label due to rising price sensitivity
  • Global companies lead with established brands

VITAMINS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Prevention trend continues to benefit vitamins
  • Blurring of lines between vitamins and functional food to benefit category
  • Further interest in immunity boosts both single and multivitamins

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Wider variety through pure online players to intensify competition
  • Large grocery retailers stock range of functional foods with vitamin options
  • High unit prices deter some consumers

DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Dietary supplements as part of holistic approach to health and wellness
  • Natural and organic dietary supplements gain traction
  • Greater variety appears across e-commerce, pharmacies, and hypermarkets

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Concept of staying youthful, fit, and healthy as consumers age remains fashionable
  • Long-term growth expected for herbal/traditional dietary supplements
  • Combination supplements and probiotics to remain popular

PAEDIATRIC CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2022 DEVELOPMENTS

  • Return of seasonal illnesses as in-person learning resumes
  • Health and wellness to boost demand for herbal-based supplements
  • Sales of paediatric acetaminophen stabilise post-pandemic

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

  • Greater focus on health maintenance through herbal remedies as flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to younger children
  • Holistic omnichannel approach to prevail
  • Low fertility rates in United Arab Emirates limit overall category size

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v56bh

