SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today announced new research that indicates half of consumers (49%) think it’s the responsibility of the organizations that store their information online to delete it when it’s no longer needed. They’re also prepared to vote with their feet if businesses don’t cut back on data-related pollution: nearly half (47%) said they would stop buying from a company if they knew it was willfully causing environmental damage by failing to control how much unnecessary or unwanted data it is storing.
The research, which polled 13,000 consumers around the world, also found that nearly half (46%) said it concerns them that 2% of global energy-related pollution emissions are caused by data centers. In response, three-fifths (59%) said they would like to see more focus from organizations on controlling the negative impact of online data storage on the environment. This could include organizations encouraging their customers to close unused or inactive accounts and guidance on deleting obsolete information they no longer need or want.
Rags Srinivasan, chief sustainability officer at Veritas Technologies, said: “Beyond the costs of storing data, the hidden costs of its environmental impact should be at the top of every business leader’s agenda. Data centers run 24 hours a day and by 2030 are expected to use as much as 8% of all electricity on the planet. It’s easy to forget that data centers are mostly fossil fuel-powered and generate about the same amount of CO2 as the airline industry.”
The new research also found that half (51%) of consumers said it concerns them that online data storage wastes energy and produces environmental pollution when, on average, half of the data enterprises store is redundant, obsolete or trivial (ROT) and another 35% is “dark” with unknown value, that according to separate Veritas research in which IT decision makers reported the percentages of ROT, dark and business critical data within their organizations.
Srinivasan added: “Organizations should not underestimate the environmental impact of poor data management practices, even if they are outsourcing their storage to public cloud providers. Many consumers feel passionately about reducing their carbon footprints, but the average organization is still causing more pollution by storing data they know is not needed than data they believe to be useful—on average, just 15% of data is business critical. With half of customers saying they would stop buying from companies that fail get a grip on the challenge, the risk for both businesses and the environment of not identifying and eliminating unneeded data is too great to ignore any longer.”
Survey Methodology
The survey, conducted by 3Gem on behalf of Veritas, polled 13,000 consumers across Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, the UK and the USA between February 1-16, 2023.
About Veritas
Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems, 1,400+ storage targets and 60+ clouds through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.
Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the US and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005193/en/
CONTACT: PR Contacts
FleishmanHillard
FH.VeritasNA@fleishman.comAaron Searle
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUSTAINABILITY TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENT
SOURCE: Veritas Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/28/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/28/2023 08:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005193/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.